Body found in Page County could be missing Clarinda man

A body was found in a field Saturday morning in southwest Iowa’s Page County.

The body was found about one-mile north of Clarinda and the individual’s remains were sent to the state medical examiners office for an autopsy. No other information was released, pending autopsy results.

The remains may be those of 68-year old Dale Allen Hodtwalker, of rural Clarinda, who disappeared from his home during the early morning hours of October 22nd. An extensive search was conducted for Hodtwalker, who has dementia, and was last seen wearing a blue or gray t-shirt, gray and black pajama pants and white socks.

Family members say he left the residence without shoes or a coat.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)