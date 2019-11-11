Man burned at hog confinement facility near Le Mars dies

A man who was badly burned in a trailer fire that started when he tried to refuel a running powerwasher has died.

Thirty-eight-year old Jorge Orozoco died from his burn injuries on November 9th at the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. The incident happened on the afternoon of September 30th, north of Le Mars. Upon arrival, firefighters found a trailer fully engulfed next to a hog confinement building.

Orozoco had burns covering most of his body. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)