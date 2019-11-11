Man convicted of killing wife with corn rake wants a new trial

An Earlville man convicted of killing his wife is asking for a new trial.

Todd Mullis was found guilty of first-degree murder following a week-long trial in September. The 12-person Dubuque County jury agreed with prosecutors, who said Mullis stabbed his wife, Amy, in the back with a corn rake on their farm on November 10, 2018 – one year ago.

His sentencing is set for December 17th in Delaware County District Court. But Mullis’ attorney, Gerald “Jake” Feuerhelm, who represented him in the September trial, filed a motion for a new trial last week. Delaware County Attorney John Bernau says he has filed a resistance to the motion for a new trial.

Judge Thomas Bitter, who was the presiding judge for the trial, has set a hearing on Feuerhelm’s motion for a new trial for December 17th. The hearing will be held at 12:55 p.m., five minutes prior to the 1 p.m. sentencing.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)