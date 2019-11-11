Names released in fatal Dubuque County accident

The names of those involved in a fatal traffic accident on Highway 52 in Dubuque County on Saturday night have been released.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by 69-year old John Hoffman of Dubuque was driving the wrong way – northbound in the southbound lane – when he struck another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, 20-year old Hannah Ruggeberg of Bellevue. She died as a result of her injuries. Ruggeberg’s passenger, a three-year-old girl, was airlifted to Iowa City with serious injuries. Hoffman was treated and released for minor injuries.

No charges have been filed as the accident remains under investigation.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)