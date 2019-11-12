Mark Sanford ends GOP challenge to Trump 2020

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford is ending his long-shot G-O-P challenge of President Trump’s reelection.

During a news conference on the steps of New Hampshire’s statement, Sanford said because of the impeachment fight, there is “no appetite” among Republicans for a “nuanced conversation” about the country’s mounting fiscal crisis. Sanford has warned the country is headed for a “financial storm” because of the spending decisions that are being made in Washington.

Sanford began making trips to Iowa late this summer, but he recently announced New Hampshire would be the home base for his long-shot campaign.

Two other Republicans have announced they’re challenging President Trump for the GOP’s 2020 presidential nomination. Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld campaigned at the Iowa State Fair. Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh has made a few trips to Iowa this fall.