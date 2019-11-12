Storm Lake Post Office damaged, temporarily closed

The Storm Lake Post Office is temporarily closed to the public due to a Sunday evening car wreck.

Storm Lake Police say a car crashed into the front of the post office, damaging the lobby, doors and windows. The post office building sustained about $10,000 in damage. Damage to the vehicle is estimated at about $6000. There were no injuries.

An investigation determined that the driver accidentally stepped on the vehicle’s accelerator instead of the brake. Officials are waiting for an engineering assessment of damage to the building to determine if it’s safe for the public and employees to enter the building.

(Reporting by Jay Schander, KAYL, Storm Lake)