Baby calves killed in eastern Iowa barn fire

Nearly three dozen calves were killed in a barn fire early this (Wednesday) morning near New Vienna.

New Vienna’s fire chief says the fire broke out in a barn on the farm of Mark and Mary McAllister about five miles east of town. When fire fighters arrived, the barn was fully ingulfed in flames. Thirty-five baby calves were lost in the blaze. The barn is a total loss.

There was also damage to the house and several surrounding buildings. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Reporting by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)