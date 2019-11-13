Mobile home fire leaves one hurt in Marshall County

Bitter cold temperatures made it harder to fight an already-difficult fire in central Iowa.

A fire at a mobile home in Gilman kept firefighters busy Tuesday afternoon in Marshall County. The call to the fire on North Mills Street came in mid-afternoon.

The cold conditions were complicated by the fact that firefighters couldn’t get inside to fight the fire since it was a mobile home structure.

Fire Chief Randy Mommer says they couldn’t really get in without fear of getting someone hurt, so they had to hope they could contain any hot spots from the exterior of the mobile home.

One person was hospitalized for injuries related to the blaze.

Thanks to Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown