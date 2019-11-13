Stranded pedestrian hit & killed on I-80

A southwestern Iowa woman died Tuesday night after being struck by an SUV on Interstate 80.

The Iowa State Patrol reports 26-year-old Kristina Schmidbauer, of Council Bluffs, was apparently standing on the traveled portion of the road near a broken down vehicle, when she was struck by a 2019 Dodge Durango driven by 53-year old Richard Moncivaez, of Nashville, Tennessee.

She died from her injuries.

The accident, which remains under investigation, happened on eastbound Interstate 80, just west of Stuart, at around 6:41-p.m.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)