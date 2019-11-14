Alum gives UNI $10M gift

The University of Northern Iowa is getting an eight-figure gift.

David Takes is a member of UNI’s board of trustees and a 1981 alum.

Takes and his wife, Karen, of Cedar Falls, are donating $10-million dollars to his alma mater.

The couple’s gift will support multiple programs and projects at UNI, including an endowment for business students, the school’s mascot program and future capital improvements.

Takes is CEO of Doerfer Companies, based in Waverly, which designs, manufactures and integrates factory automation systems.