Eastern Iowa man sentenced on child porn charges

A Clinton man is ordered to spend 130 months in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Thirty-four-year-old Ryan M. Budde was sentenced in U-S District Court. In July, Budde pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

The investigation started in 2017 when law enforcement received a tip from a social media site that 27 files had been uploaded to the site containing child pornography.

The investigation led to Budde and authorities seized two cell phones and two laptops. An exam of the items found 365 images identified and child pornography.

The investigation also revealed he had chat sessions with young boys. Court documents reveal that relatives who were suspicious of his activities were involved in gathering information online from Budde.

The case was investigated by the Clinton Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

(Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)