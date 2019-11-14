It was a woman and a baby who died in Webster City apartment

Authorities say a woman and a baby died in a Webster City apartment Sunday, but the cause of their deaths has been released.

Webster City Police on Thursday afternoon released the names of the two people whose bodies were found in an apartment on Sunday morning. They were identified as 28 year old Mariangelys Ortiz and 3 month old Abimelec Ortiz Figueroa.

Autopsies were performed on both individuals by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. The findings of those autopsies will be released once the cause of death has been determined by the medical examiner. Webster City police chief Shiloh Mork said that this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting Webster City Police on this case.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)