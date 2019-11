A strike has been averted at the General Mills plant in Cedar Rapids.

The union representing some 520 workers at the General Mills plant says they ratified a new contract on Thursday after three sessions of voting. Benefits of the new deal include the preservation of the current three-shift system as well as a pay hike and more paid time off.

The same union represents nearly 700 workers at the Quaker Oats plant in Cedar Rapids, which ratified its new contract last week.