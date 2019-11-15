FBI investigating threat to Benton Community School District

All classes and activities are canceled through Sunday after a threat was made against a northeast Iowa school district.

Officials with the Benton Community School District say they’re working with the FBI to find whoever is responsible for the threat, though they’re not saying how it was received. The violence was reportedly directed at the combined middle and high school in Van Horne.

In addition to classes being cancelled, a host of academic and sports practices and events are canceled, from drivers ed courses to wrestling meets.