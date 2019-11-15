Sports betting increases in October

The amount of money spent on sports betting increased again in October.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission reports there was about $46.5 million spent on sports betting in the month. That is up by just about $8 million compared to the first full month of sports betting in September.

The state received $381,000 dollars in taxes from sports gambling in October. Fifty-five percent of the sports betting in the month took place online.

Almost $94 million has been spent on sports betting since it beame legal in the state in the middle of August.

Here’s the sports betting report: October sports betting PDF