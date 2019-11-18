Man sentenced to federal prison for sending marijuana to Iowa

A Las Vegas man who was convicted of sending marijuana plants to Iowa has been sentenced to 5 years in federal prison.

Sixty-two-year-old Oliver Maupin was found guilty in June by a jury of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana. Court records show Maupin created two separate marijuana grow operations in Oregon that sent large quantities of marijuana to Iowa.

Maupin studied Oregon’s medical marijuana laws and learned how to use them to avoid the detection of the illegal marijuana operations that court records showed created hundreds of pounds of marijuana worth several hundred thousand dollars.

He was sentenced to the 60 months in prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.