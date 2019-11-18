Memorial service set for Chief Justice Mark Cady

A public celebration of life is set for Wednesday in Des Moines to honor Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady.

Cady died unexpectedly of a heart attack Friday. The memorial will be held at the Drake University Knapp Center Wednesday beginning at 10:00 a.m. Members of the public are invited to attend, and the family will greet the public after the service.

The family will hold a private service later. Justice Cady had served on the Supreme Court since 1998, and was selected as chief justice in 2011.

Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff through Wednesday evening to honor Justice Cady.