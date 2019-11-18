Two fatal wrecks on rural roads in northwest Iowa

Authorities in northwest Iowa are investigating two fatal car crashes that occurred within 30 miles of each other on Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies in Kossuth County received a report of a single-vehicle accident about two miles east of Burt around 6:30 Friday morning. Upon arrival Deputies found 57-year-old Steven Michael Schindler of Algona unresponsive. Schindler was taken to Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, but he died.

Deputies say Schindler was traveling north on a county road when his vehicle left the roadway and entered the east ditch and eventually came back across the road and ended up rolling in the west ditch.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday deputies in Humboldt County received a report of a single-vehicle accident near Bode. They say 46-year-old Joel Haynes of Bode was eastbound on a county road when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and left the roadway and hit several trees. Haynes was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)