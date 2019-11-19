Northeast Iowa lags behind rest of state in harvest

Snow last week added to what have been continual delays in the harvest.

The U.S.D.A. crop report out Monday shows the northwest and north central districts have harvested more than 85 percent of their expected corn crop — while the northeast district that was hit by snow is just 58% complete. The overall corn harvest is at 77% — up from 64% last week.

Ninety-five percent of the overall soybean crop has been harvested. The south central and southeast districts still have more than 10% of the bean crop still in the fields. The corn harvest is 10 days behind last year and 12 days behind the five-year average.

The soybean harvest is more than one week behind average.