Eight indictments issued from drug investigation centered in Burlington

Five people have been arrested in connection with a drug-related investigation that stretched from southeast Iowa to Chicago and Texas.

Prosecutors say the investigation was centered on a large drug trafficking organization based in Burlington. In addition to the five arrests on Tuesday, three others have been indicted but are not in custody.

Federal and state authorities, plus police and sheriffs departments in Burlington, West Burlington, Mount Pleasant, Keokuk and Fort Madison were involved. The investigation extended to Iowa City, North Liberty and Coralville as well as to the Muscatine and Bettendorf areas.

Several Illinois law enforcement agencies were involved as well. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, there have been other arrests in Iowa and Illinois as a result of this on-going investigation.