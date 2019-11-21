Radio Iowa

Iowa home sales up for fourth consecutive month

The number of homes sold and the sales prices for homes in Iowa went up in October — the fourth consecutive month there’s been an increase.

According to data released by the Iowa Association of Realtors, homes sales were up 4.2% in October compared to October of last year. The median price for an Iowa home that was sold last month was $161,000.  That’s nearly four percent higher than in October of 2018. Fifty-six days was the average length of time a home that sold last month had been on the market.

More than 3,700 home sales were closed in Iowa last month. More than 31,000 single-family detached homes have sold in Iowa so far this year. About 4,500 townhouses and condos have sold over the past 10 months.

 