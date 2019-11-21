Projections for hundreds of hires at Amazon logistics site in Iowa

Amazon plans to open what the company calls a “Delivery Station” in a Des Moines suburb next year.

According to a news release from Amazon, there will be “hundreds” of new full- and part-time jobs at the company’s Delivery Station in Grimes. Amazon Delivery Stations are the last stop for a package before it reaches a customer. It’s where thousands of packages are bundled into neighborhood groups.

An Amazon Delivery Station for the Omaha metro opened in October of last year. The company has dramatically increased investment in logistics this quarter as it ramps up to free next-day delivery for Amazon Prime customers.

Amazon has been advertising job openings in central Iowa. The facility in Grimes is projected to open in 2020 and the company is taking online applications for logistics and shift managers in Grimes. Last week, the city council in Bondurant approved incentives for something called “Project Bluejay.” Rumors suggest it will be an even larger Amazon warehouse. The company calls its warehouses “fulfillment centers” and currently operates 75 of them in North America.