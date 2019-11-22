Denison to bring back teacher following investigation of use of ‘n’ word

The Denison Community School District has completed its investigation and will be reinstating a teacher who used the “N” word when teaching about a court case.

The Denison Community School District said while it is clear the situation has significantly impacted the educational environment, it is equally clear that the teacher had no malicious intent. The school district says it will work with teacher Crystal Holt, to implement necessary changes, in order to transition the teacher back into the classroom.

The District will be working in partnership with families, staff and the community to implement a High School Cultural Advisory Committee comprised of students, teacher leaders and school administration. The District will also develop a School and Community Advisory Committee of parents, educators, administration and school board members.

(By Amy Nelson, KDSN, Denison)