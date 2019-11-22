Southwest Iowa man goes missing on drive to winter home in Yuma

Kansas and Arizona authorities have issued a “silver alert” for a missing Sharpsburg, Iowa man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Arizona Department of Public Safety say 90-year-old James Lewis Larson was last seen November 13th near Lawrence. Additional information from Arizona says Larson’s cell phone was pinged 30 miles outside of Yuma, Arizona on November 16th. Authorities say Larson was traveling from his home in Iowa to Yuma, but he never arrived.

Larson is described as a white male, approximately 6-feet tall, 220 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes with eyeglasses. He was last seen driving a 2017 Ford Edge 4-door hatchback with Iowa license plate ASG 448. Anyone with information is urged to contact their local law enforcement office.

(By Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)