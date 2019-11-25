19-year-old died in weekend shooting in Waterloo

Waterloo police have identified the two victims involved in a weekend shooting that turned fatal.

Authorities said Monday that 19-year-old Marquavion Brown of Waterloo died from the gunshot wounds he suffered in the shooting. The second victim, 21-year-old Quintorey Kemp, continues to receive treatment at a local hospital.

The shooting happened in an alley near an apartment complex on the city’s east side. Waterloo police say officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene around 6 p.m. Saturday. Both victims were found near a car with shattered windows. They were taken to a local hospital, where Brown later died.

According to police, the case remains an active investigation. Authorities haven’t revealed any information about potential suspects.

(By Elwin, Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)