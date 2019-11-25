Iowa’s Nunge sidelined by knee injury

Iowa sophomore Jack Nunge suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of his right knee in Sunday’s home game versus Cal Poly. The announcement came Monday by head coach Fran McCaffery.

The injury occurred late in the first half as Nunge was driving to the basket.

“All of us feel for Jack,” said McCaffery. “This is an unfortunate setback for a young man who spent countless hours in the gym and weight room last year preparing for this season. Jack has the full support of his teammates and coaches during his recovery.”

Nunge started Iowa’s first five games, averaging six points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. The native of Newburgh, Indiana, redshirted last season.