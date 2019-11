A missing Monticello man was found dead this weekend.

Monticello Police say the body of 67-year-old Jay Hanken was discovered in a stretch of Kitty Creek in a remote section of Monticello not far from his home, Sunday morning a little before 11. Family and friends had reported last seeing Hanken last Tuesday night.

A cause of death has not been determined — but foul play is not suspected. The State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)