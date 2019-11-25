Semi driver dies after collision with SUV in southwest Iowa

One person was killed and two others, including a child, were injured during a collision Saturday morning in southwest Iowa’s Adams County.

The Iowa State Patrol says a 2010 Freightliner semi driven by 26-year old Karmen Grabill, of Hamlin, was traveling north on Ginkgo Avenue at around 10:47-a.m., and a 2012 Chevy Traverse driven by 54-year old Wannita Olson, of Corning, was traveling west on Highway 34. When Grabill failed to yield at the intersection stop/yield sign, the semi she was driving was struck by the SUV. Following the collision, the semi jackknifed and came to rest in the west ditch. The SUV came to rest north of the intersection on Gingko Avenue.

Grabill died at the scene. Olson and her 5-year old passenger, were injured. Olson was transported by Adams County Rescue to CHI Hospital in Corning. The juvenile was transported by LifeNet helicopter to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)