Hot Lotto winner settles suit over size of prize

The legal dispute is over between managers of the national “Hot Lotto” game and the Iowa man who argued that because an insider rigged a previous jackpot, his $9 million prize should have been bigger.

A trial was scheduled for next Monday in Des Moines, but the Multi-State Lottery Association and Larry Dawson of Webster City reached a confidential settlement this month. The association released a statement, saying the group and its insurance carrier decided to settle the case to avoid the costs of extended litigation.

Dawson won a $9 million “Hot Lotto” jackpot in 2011. Former Multi-state Lottery Association employee Eddie Tipton is serving time in prison for rigging the previous jackpot. Dawson claimed in his lawsuit that the $16.5 million in that jackpot should have carried over and been paid out to him.

The Hot Lotto game ended in October of 2017.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)