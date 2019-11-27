Booker adds new ingredient to campaign — advertising

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker is in Iowa on this Thanksgiving Eve to help prepare and serve lunch at a homeless shelter and host a discussion about building a supportive community in a diverse Des Moines neighborhood.

Booker, a U.S. Senator from New Jersey, said it’s about showing the kind of values he’d bring to the White House and being thankful for his lot in life.

“I have a definition of faith that says when you come to the end of all the light you know and you’re about to step into the darkness of a new challenge, faith is knowing that one of two things that will happen,” Booker told Radio Iowa. “Either you’ll find solid ground underneath you or the universe will send you people that will help you fly.”

Booker had a surge of campaign contributions after his appearance in last week’s televised debate. He’s now spending money on campaign ads here, in hopes of boosting his standing in public opinion polls — so he can qualify to participate in the next candidate debate in December.

“On the metrics that matter in Iowa — from local leaders endorsing us, the quality of our team, even being in recent polls about number three in net favorability — we’ve got the kind of ingredients to win in the Caucuses,” Booker said, “but the way the debate stage is set up, it’s about polling.”

Booker’s campaign manager has said the radio ads and digital ads on social media are about turning “curiosity” about Booker into support in the polls.

“When you see in Iowa TV commercials from everybody from Tom Steyer to Mayor Pete, they’re lifting up their polling numbers with those persuasive ads,” Booker said, “and we’ve got to start investing in some of that as well to make sure people know who I am and get them even more interested in my candidacy.”

California Senator Kamala Harris will spend Thanksgiving Day in Des Moines with her family. Harris spent part of Tuesday afternoon at her campaign headquarters, making phone calls to potential supporters and her staff in Iowa. This morning, Harris will meet with teachers who are supporting her candidacy. This past spring, Harris called for new federal spending to directly boost teacher pay.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is campaigning in north central Iowa today and plans to spend Thanksgiving Day in Des Moines with her family.