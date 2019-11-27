Klobuchar says 2020 ticket needs a heartland resident

Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is using the phrase “the more, the merrier” to describe New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s entry into the race.

“This is another candidate from one of the coasts, which is all fine and dandy,” Klobuchar says, “but I think it’s important to have someone from the heartland on the ticket.”

Klobuchar is wrapping up a two-day swing through north-central Iowa this afternoon and she’ll spend Thanksgiving Day in Des Moines with her family. Klobuchar says from the start of her campaign, she’s been consistent in her message to voters — and it’s not that different from the core message of Bloomberg’s newly-formed campaign.

“I am someone that thinks we need to unite our party and unite the country,” she says. “I think we need to cross the river of our divide and at several of these debates, I’ve taken on some of these ideas. I don’t think we should kick 149 million Americans off their current insurance in four years. I don’t think that we should be giving free college for rich kids.”

Klobuchar says as Commander in Chief, she would closely work with military leaders to better deal with situations like the case of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, which has led to conflict between Trump and armed service leaders over military discipline.

“I am someone that believes that you work with your military leaders and then you make a decision based on their recommendation,” Klobuchar says, “and especially when it comes to matters of discipline involving members of the armed service, that you have to listen to those that are in charge.”

Klobuchar made stops Tuesday in Northwood, Forest City, Garner, Clarion and Hampton. She’s speaking at a house party in St. Ansgar early this afternoon.

(By Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)