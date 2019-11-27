NWS predicts precipitation hit by Thanksgiving evening

Forecasters say the break in precipitation should last overnight, but National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Small says a “wintry mix” of rain, sleet and snow is predicted to move into the state by Thursday evening.

“That’ll continue into early Friday, so there could some minor travel impacts for ‘Black Friday’ shoppers,” he says. “Amounts don’t look to be too extreme, mainly light, but it doesn’t take much in terms of freezing rain or sleet or snow to cause some travel problems.”

Small says temperatures will rise this weekend.

“We’re looking at highs in the 40s Fridays and then warming up into the 50s across a good part of the state by Saturday, so that’s the good news for holiday travelers,” Small says. “Keep an eye out on Sunday, however, as that system moves away it’ll be pretty slow moving. Winds will pick up Sunday and we’re back to a chance of rain or snow on Sunday to end the holiday.”

There were reports of “thunder snow” in northwest Iowa on Tuesday in northwest Iowa. The heaviest snow was reported in the Okoboji area, where eight-and-a-half inches fell. About six-and-a-half inches of snow was reported in Le Mars.