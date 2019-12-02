State reports assaults at Fort Dodge and Anamosa prisons

The Iowa Department of Corrections says officers were assaulted at two different state prisons in the past three days.

A corrections officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Fort Dodge prison around 10:15 Sunday evening as the officer went to a cell where inmates had started a fire. The Corrections Department says the officer opened the cell door and an inmate began hitting and kicking him.

A second officer used pepper spray on the inmate and the staff was able to put out the fire. The officer was evaluated and treated by prison medical staff.

This followed an assault at the Anamosa State Penitentiary Friday morning at 7:25. An officer there tried to restrain an inmate who refused to follow directions and the inmate hit the office in the face. The officer was treated at the Jones County Hospital and released.

The Department of Corrections says it is reviewing both assaults.