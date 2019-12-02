Woman hit and killed in parking lot of Center Point bar

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed and a man injured in a hit-and-run accident there early Sunday.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call of an accident involving a vehicle and two pedestrians in the parking lot of Bully’s North bar around 1:30 a.m. They found a 50-year old Kimberley Swore of Center Point dead, and 46-year old Jack Greenhaw of Vinton with minor injuries.

The vehicle that struck them had left the scene. Both the vehicle and the driver– 30-year old Bret Klima of Urbana — have both been located.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)