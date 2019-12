Rain and snow continues to keep farmers from finishing up the corn harvest.

The latest U.S.D.A. report shows 92% of the corn has now been harvested. That is six percent more than last week. The report shows the northeast and south-central districts had more than 15% of their crop left to be harvested while all others had 10 % or less remaining.

The harvest is 11 days behind normal and it is the latest corn harvest since 2009.