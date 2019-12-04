Sheriff confirms Lu Verne bank employee shot and killed

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department is confirming an employee of a bank in Lu Verne was shot and killed Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department says deputies were called to the Security State Bank in Lu Verne at around 8:40 a-m about a possible shooting.

Deputies found 43-year-old Jessica Wieshaar of Algona lying on the sidewalk in front of the bank. They say Wieshaar — who was a bank employee — was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Video surveillance and witnesses provided deputies with a description of the possible shooter.

A person matching the description was stopped on Interstate 80 and is in custody. That person’s name has not been released.