Woman shot and killed in Lu Verne

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department says a woman died in a shooting in Lu Verne earlier this morning.

The Sheriff’s Department says a call came in about a possible shooting in Lu Verne around 8:40 a.m. Emergency personnel responded and found a female victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, died at the scene.

Many media outlets are reporting the shooting involved a bank robbery. At this time law enforcement believes they have the shooter in custody and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)