Anhydrous leak in Springville leads to evacuations

Two homes in Springville were evacuated after an anhydrous leak Wednesday night.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says emergency personnel responded to a report of an anhydrous leak at the Springville Co-op shortly after 10:30 p.m. They found a faulty valve that was causing anhydrous to leak from a tank. The two homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure until the valve could be secured.

Within a couple of hours, there was no longer any danger to the public.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)