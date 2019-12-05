Anhydrous leak in Springville leads to evacuations

Radio Iowa

Two homes in Springville were evacuated after an anhydrous leak Wednesday night.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says emergency personnel responded to a report of an anhydrous leak at the Springville Co-op shortly after 10:30 p.m. They found a faulty valve that was causing anhydrous to leak from a tank. The two homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure until the valve could be secured.

Within a couple of hours, there was no longer any danger to the public.

