Cedar Falls police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred in a downtown apartment that’s above a restaurant on Main Street. According to police, officers found a male dead inside the apartment when they arrived around 9:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect or suspects had already fled the area and they don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

Police  have not yet identified the victim.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)