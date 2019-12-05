Stuart man now facing federal charges for shoot out with deputies

A federal grand jury has approved charges against an Adair County man involved in a shoot out with law officers.

The brought charges against Randall Lee Comly for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing meth with the intent to distribute it, possessing and discharging a firearm in the furtherance of a drug crime. The charges came after police say Comly shot at a Stuart police officer and two Guthrie County Deputies on October 17th after they entered his apartment in Stuart to serve a warrant.

Two deputies and Comly suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shoot out. Officers found a gun and meth in the bedroom of the apartment. Comly would face a minimum of 25 years in prison and possibly life on the federal charges.

State charges of attempted murder will be dismissed to allow the federal charges to proceed.