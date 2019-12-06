2004 nominee Kerry endorses Biden’s 2020 bid

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination. Kerry, the party’s 2004 presidential nominee, won Iowa’s Caucuses and joined Biden on the Iowa campaign trail Friday. Kerry is making the case that Biden can reassert U.S. interests on the world stage on day one.

“We need a president who has shown he can immediately heal a broken world, immediately put years of relationships to work in order to make really tough decisions that we face today,” Kerry said. “And I know, seeing it first hand, Joe Biden has the ability and he is the person to do that.”

Biden amplified that message as he spoke with Iowa reporters in Cedar Rapids. Biden said President Trump’s faltering on the world stage.

“The example we’re sitting for the rest of the world people are going: ‘No, no. That’s not what I want to be part of,'” Biden said. “And so it’s consequential both in terms of what’s happening abroad and what’s happening at home.”

Kerry said Biden can “put the world back together.” Biden and Kerry served in the U.S. Senate together for years before Biden became President Obama’s vice president, then Kerry joined the administration during Obama’s second term.

(Reporting by Iowa Public Radio’s Kate Payne)