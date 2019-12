The former treasurer of the George Emergency Medical Services is now facing a theft charge.

The Iowa DCI says 48-year-old Chad Alan Wessels is charged with first-degree theft after their investigation found around $18,000 in unauthorized checks written by Wessels. The DCI also estimates Wessels took around $8,000 in cash during his time as treasurer of the George Emergency Medical Services.

Wessels was arrested in Rock Rapids and is out on bond from the Lyon County Jail.