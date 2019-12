A north-central Iowa man has pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography.

Thirty-six-year-old Aaron Olson of Nora Springs admitted to possessing child pornography on a computer and memory card between 2017 and 2019.

A pre-sentence report is being prepared on Olson he is being held until a date is set for the sentencing. Olson faces a possible maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

He agreed in his plea agreement to be sentenced to 40 years.