Fairfield woman stays mayor after vote recount

The recount in the Fairfield mayor’s race has been completed and the woman who had won in a blind draw to break a tie ended up with a two-vote win.

Connie Boyer finished tied in the race with Michael Halley. Boyer’s name was drawn from a bucket as a tie-breaker. Halley requested a recount as there were six ballots in question that could not be counted by the machines.

A hand count of the ballots found two votes for Boyer, two were votes that were blank and two were write-ins where one was blank and another was of a different name. That brought the final vote total to 1,050 for Boyer and 1,048 for Halley.

Halley still retains his seat on the Fairfield City Council.

(By Garry Coffey, KMCD, Fairfield)