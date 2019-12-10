Fairfield woman stays mayor after vote recount

The recount in the Fairfield mayor’s race has been completed and the woman who had won in a blind draw to break a tie ended up with a two-vote win.

Connie Boyer finished tied in the race with Michael Halley. Boyer’s name was drawn from a bucket as a tie-breaker. Halley requested a recount as there were six ballots in question that could not be counted by the machines. A hand count of the ballots found two votes for Boyer, two were votes that were blank and two were write-ins where one was blank and another was of a different name.

That brought the final vote total to one-thousand-50 for Boyer and one-thousand-48 for Halley. Halley still retains his seat on the Fairfield City Council.

(By Garry Coffey, KMCD, Fairfield)