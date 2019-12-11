Man shot and killed at warehouse by Ft. Madison police officer

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into a fatal shooting by a police officer in southeast Iowa.

Responding to a call about a man with a handgun, the Fort Madison Police Department sent officers to the Scotts Miracle-Gro manufacturing warehouse just before 11 o’clock on Tuesday night. Without offering details, the release says an officer shot the man, who later died at Fort Madison Community Hospital.

WGEM-TV reports police say the incident was related to an earlier shooting in town about a half-hour before that left another man wounded.

No names were released.