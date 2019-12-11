Trial moving for man accused in cold case murder in Cedar Rapids

The trial of a man accused of murdering a Cedar Rapids woman 40 years ago is being moved out of Linn County.

A judge has ruled that the trial of 65-year-old Jerry Burns should be moved due to pre-trial publicity. It will be held in Scott County on February 10th. Burns was arrested last December and charged with first-dgree murder in the 1979 stabbing death of 18-year old Michelle Martinko. Her body was found inside her family’s car at a Cedar Rapids mall.

Burns’ attorney requested the change of venue last month.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)