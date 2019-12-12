Anamosa man sentenced to prison for violating protection order

A Iowa man who was the subject of an Amber Alert after kidnapping his wife and kids faces more than six years in federal prison.

Thirty-two-year -old Frank Young of Anamosa was sentenced after pleading guilty to interstate violation of a protection order, and interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle. Prosecutors say Young repeatedly assaulted his wife in a two year period and also violated a no-contact order for his wife and children numerous times.

He admitted to stealing his brother’s truck in February of 2018 and forcing his family to go with him. He was arrested in Wichita, Kansas after an Amber Alert was issued. The U.S. District Court judge said Young subjected his wife to a “reign of terror” — and then sentenced him to 77 months in federal prison.