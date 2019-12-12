DCI releases name of man shot by Ft. Madison police officer

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the man shot to death by a Fort Madison police officer Tuesday night.

The DCI says 42-year-old Robert Allen Elfgen of West Point was shot while brandishing a firearm in the Scotts Miracle-Gro manufacturing warehouse. Elfgen was taken to the hospital where he died. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at the State Medical Examiner’s office.

WGEM-TV reports the incident was related to an earlier shooting in town about a half-hour before that left another man wounded.