Driver going the wrong way on I-35 leads to deadly accident

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 35 north of Clear Lake on Wednesday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says a van driven by 30-year-old Henry Robinson of Newman Georgia was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes at the 196 mile marker north of Clear Lake shortly after 9:45 a.m. and struck a pickup driven by 52-year-old Bryon Hendricks of West Des Moines.

A third vehicle driven by Clifton Richardson of West Des Moines clipped Hendricks’ vehicle. Robinson and Hendricks were died in the accident, while Richardson was not injured. The interstate was closed for almost three hours because of the accident, which the State Patrol says is still under investigation.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)